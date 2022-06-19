Speedwell Trust to benefit from vital funding

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has recently established The Ireland Funds Reconnection Fund, which will help serve the most socially and economically disadvantaged groups impacted by COVID-19.

A total of €500,000 in support will be allocated to meet the urgent needs of 22 charitable organisations across Ireland and The Speedwell Trust based in Tyrone will be one of those receiving vital funding.

The Speedwell Trust was established in 1991 to promote good relations through shared education with a mission to develop young people inspired by nature.

