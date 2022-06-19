Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in her 70s in Cookstown

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman in her 70s was found at a house in Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown earlier today, Sunday 19 June.



Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77 year old woman was discovered inside. A 45 year old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.



“I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist Police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101 quoting reference 630 19/06/22.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

More on this story as it develops.