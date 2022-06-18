Tyrone hurling star tragically killed

Tyrone is in mourning following the tragic news that Damian Casey - widely known as one of the county's greatest ever hurling players - has died.

It comes just weeks after Mr Casey - a member of Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club - played a pivotal role in Tyrone's Nickey Rackard Cup success at Croke Park.

Tyrone County Chair Michael Kerr commented: “Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole County, and far beyond, is gone and it’s so hard to take in.

“There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian’s wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his team-mates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed.

"Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing."