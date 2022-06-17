Moy Park donates Chromebooks to schools in the Dungannon borough

Moy Park donates Chromebooks to local schools. SC222422

Leading food company Moy Park has donated over 160 Chromebook computers to schools and colleges in Northern Ireland, providing much needed digital resources for local pupils.

This new initiative builds on Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures and has been delivered as part of the company’s £1 million Community Support Fund, established in 2020 to support organisations local to its operations across Europe.

Local schools in Dungannon benefited from the donation of Chromebooks to assist with classroom and at home learning.

