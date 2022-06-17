Fivemiletown RBL Veterans Cycling Club saddles up for ‘Remembrance Through Cycling’ 2022 challenge

FIVEMILETOWN Royal British Legion Veterans Cycling Club in conjunction with Lisnaskea UDR Association are preparing for their new challenge for 2022.

Last year, the group cycled around the 27 graves of those from 4 UDR who were murdered by the Provisional IRA, raising over £4,000 for SEFF.

This year, they will be visiting the graves of the 43 UDR personnel within 6 UDR murdered by the IRA.

Over the last few months, the Cycling Club has been in training and completing a recce of all the gravesites. As there are 43 graves spread over a larger area, the challenge of cycling over 140 miles will be completed over two days.

It will take place on 8th/9th July 2022. Donations made will support the work of SEFF and MAPS.

See the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper