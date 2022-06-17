County Tyrone fifth most profitable UK place to host an Airbnb

New research published by Airbnb has revealed that Tyrone is one of the most profitable areas in the UK to be a host.

Airbnb is a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces or homes to travellers looking for a place to stay.

Holidaymakers can book properties via the American company’s website. Across the UK, the majority of hosts share space in their own home, and entire homes are typically let for just 30 nights a year, with hosts being able to determine the nightly price they set.

Airbnb’s new data reveals that Co Tyrone is the area with the fifth highest growth in host earnings during 2021.

