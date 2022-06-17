Benburb Priory receives £100,000 fundraising award

Benburb Priory receives £100,000 fundraising award

Benburb Priory - £100,000 funding.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Benburb Priory is delighted to have received a grant of £100,000 from the Covid Recovery Employment and Skills Initiative for Northern Ireland, funded by the Department for the Communities and administered by the Heritage Fund for Northern Ireland.

This will enable the Priory to develop its fundraising and marketing activities in accordance with best practices elsewhere.

Full story in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271