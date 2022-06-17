Benburb Priory receives £100,000 fundraising award

Benburb Priory is delighted to have received a grant of £100,000 from the Covid Recovery Employment and Skills Initiative for Northern Ireland, funded by the Department for the Communities and administered by the Heritage Fund for Northern Ireland.

This will enable the Priory to develop its fundraising and marketing activities in accordance with best practices elsewhere.

