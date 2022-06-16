Parking restrictions to be introduced in Coalisland

Mid-Ulster District Council’s environment committee has approved DfI plans to introduce parking restrictions in Coalisland.

Following the completion of the public realm scheme in the area, the Department for Infrastructure plans to introduce two loading bays on Main Street and no waiting at any time but loading and unloading will be permitted at section of Barrack Square and Stewartstown Road.

Large sections of Main Street, Barrack Street and The Square will also be designated as maximum two hour parking bays with not return permitted within two hours. This limit will be applicable from Monday to Saturday 8:15am to 6:15pm.

