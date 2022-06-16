Lambegs make a lot of noise in Moygashel for Platinum Jubilee!

There was an excellent turnout in Moygashel for the Lambeg Drum Parade at the start of the Royal Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the village. A total of 26 drums took part in the Drum Parade, which was hosted by Moygashel Drumming Club.

More local Jubilee celebration photos in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

