Lambegs make a lot of noise in Moygashel for Platinum Jubilee!

Lambegs make a lot of noise in Moygashel for Platinum Jubilee!

Lambeg drums line up in Moygashel village.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

There was an excellent turnout in Moygashel for the Lambeg Drum Parade at the start of the Royal Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the village. A total of 26 drums took part in the Drum Parade, which was hosted by Moygashel Drumming Club.

More local Jubilee celebration photos in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271