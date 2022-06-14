Pair face substantial jail term for manslaughter of homeless Maghera man

A JUDGE has warned two men they face “very substantial custodial sentences” after they admitted the manslaughter of a vulnerable homeless man in Maghera.

At the end of three days of legal discussions and with a jury ready to hear the trial of Caolan Michael Johnston and Adrian Kozak, lawyers asked for the single charge of murder to be put to them again.

Johnston (20) and Kozak (22) maintained they were not guilty of the murder of Piotr Krowka but “guilty to manslaughter” on a date unknown between March 30 and April 4, 2018.

The 36-year-old victim was last seen alive at around 9pm on March 31 2018 before police found his badly-beaten body in a disused parochial house at Glen Road, Maghera on April 3.

