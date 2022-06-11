Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 11 June 2022 23:03
Here's the UK weather forecast for Sunday, June 12 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Hickman crowned the 2022 Milwaukee Senior TT winner
Hickman wins TT, Irwin is the fastest newcomer - but tragedy strikes again
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Derry face Cork in All Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-final
NI's misery continues
Dungannon Golf Club hosts Ireland’s oldest Open competition
Cookstown Motor Club Tyrone Stages Rally launch
Beth Irwin BEM.
Derry lost out to Tyrone in the Ulster final.
It was an impressive result for Shaun Anderson despite the fact that he is still recovering from a wrist injury. Shaun, with a little help from Motomerchants (Armagh) finished ninth on his debut with
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271