Anthony Toner appears as part of Sailortown festival

COLERAINE born singer songwriter Anthony Toner will perform a very special gig on Sunday afternoon as part of a four-day festival in Belfast’s historic Sailortown.

The talented musician will be joined by fellow Coleraine man Clive Culbertson on bass and pianist John McCullogh for 'Sunday on the Maritime Mile,' an afternoon of Sailortown inspired songs and poems by local poet John Campbell.

The free concert takes place in the historic St. Joseph's Church between 2pm and 3.30pm and is one of a number of events taking place in the Belfast district over the weekend.

Anthony, of course, is arguably best known for his song 'Sailortown' which featured on his 2008 album 'A Sky for Every Day' and reflected on the changing landscape in Belfast's docks area.

The Gathering, organised by Sailortown Regeneration in a bid to raise funds for reviving the urban village, began on Thursday evening and features theatre, sport and markets in addition to live music events.

The famed St. Joseph's Boxing Club will be the focus of 'Boxing Blasts from the Past' on Friday night with a Sailortown Fair running throughout Saturday.

A number of free exhibitions will run throughout the duration of the festival including a look at the sporting characters of Belfast which takes place in the American Bar and Past to the Future: A New Life for Sailortown in St. Joseph's Church.

"These exhibitions focus on the historical legacy of Sailortown and its people in addition to the cultural and social aspects of Sailortown today, providing a wide variety of perspectives of life in Belfast and Sailortown from past, present, and future," explained a spokesperson.