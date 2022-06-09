Council approves Civic Reception despite IRA chants on team bus

Council approves Civic Reception despite IRA chants on team bus
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Mid-Ulster District Council is to hold a civic reception for a Coalisland football team that was fined after some players were filmed chanting pro-IRA songs.

The footage, which has been reviewed by the Irish Football Association and resulted in the club being fined £250, came in the aftermath of the club’s 4-1 victory over Bangor Young Men in the junior cup final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on May 2.

Speaking at the council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson praised the club’s “good sporting achievement” but said he was unaware of an apology from the club for the actions captured in the video.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271