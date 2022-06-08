Thousands flock to Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland

Thousands flock to Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland

The Tyrone Fleadh parade in Coalisland.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas hosted the Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland from Thursday 2 June – Sunday 5 June 2022.

The town saw thousands visiting over the four days to take part in Traditional Music Competitions in St Joseph’s College and enjoy live music in various locations.

The event opened on Thursday night with a sell-out concert in the Craic Theatre, Coalisland with Bríd Harper, featuring Steve Cooney & Dermot Byrne and supported by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas Musicians & Singers.

Full report and Fleadh photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271