Special service held at Aughnacloy Presbyterian

A special service was held in Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church on the evening of Sunday 29th May.

The service, led by a Commission of the Presbytery of Omagh, ordained and installed David Bell, Paul McClean and Edgar Mullan to the office of Eldership in the congregation of Aughnacloy, and Nigel Robinson and David Wilson to the office of Eldership in the congregation of Ballymagrane.

Rev. Clarke Deering, Presbytery Moderator led the service, Rev Robert Herron, Presbytery Clerk declared the Rule of Faith and Rev Jonathan Boyd, Minister of Ballygawley and Ballyreagh preached the Charge to Elders and Congregations.

