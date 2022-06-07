War Memorial in Moy urinated on

War Memorial in Moy urinated on

Moy War Memorial, which has suffered a fourth attack. SC222364

The War Memorial in Moy has been vandalised and urinated on in the latest in a spate of attacks on the village monument.

David Cuddy, Chairman of Dungannon/Moy Branch of the Royal British Legion said the latest desecration of the Moy War Memorial took place on the night of the 4th June into the early hours of the 5th June with the wreaths being scattered again in Moy Square also.

The wreaths had only been placed again on the War Memorial two days prior following an earlier attack. It follows an attack just two weeks ago. This has been the fourth attack this year.

