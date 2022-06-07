Castlecaulfield into cup final!

By Courier Sports Reporter

By Courier Sports Reporter

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

CASTLECAULFIELD Football Club are preparing for the final of the John Magee Cup this week after claiming their place with a 2-1 win over Tollymore United on Saturday.

Andrew Lee and David Davidson registered on the scoresheet as Castlecaulfield edged past their visitors.

All focus is now on Wednesday night's final against Lurgan Celtic at Holm Park, Armagh.

Full match report in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

