Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is to assess what immediate action it can take to cut grass and help improve the cleanliness of the borough, after one councillor claimed “we are not getting the ABCs right in ABC”.



The issue was raised at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, May 23, by DUP group leader, Councillor Mark Baxter who told the chamber the borough is an “absolute mess” and criticised the state of the local authority’s environmental services department.

“Those who took industrial action are very entitled to do so and I don’t think that is the issue,” he said.

