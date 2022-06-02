Two men arrested after stop and search in Cookstown

Two men arrested after stop and search in Cookstown
Detectives have arrested two men following the stop and search of a vehicle in Cookstown on Wednesday, June 1.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: "Shortly after 2.20pm, officers stopped the car and, following a search, two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

"Two follow up searches were also conducted in the Cookstown area and, in total, criminal property with an approximate value of £20,000 was seized.

"Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

