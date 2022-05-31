Smokers urged to start their quit journey on World No Tobacco Day

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging smokers to use World No Tobacco Day (31 May) as the date to start their quit journey and improve their health.

Colette Rogers, Strategic Lead for Tobacco Control with the PHA, said: “We are encouraging people to join with us and others throughout the world in quitting on World No Tobacco Day.

“With the recent introduction of new legislation to protect children from second hand smoke in cars, maybe you’ve already been thinking about trying to quit. World No Tobacco Day could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to set a quit date and quit for good.

“There is lots of support available throughout Northern Ireland for those who want to quit. We know quitting isn’t easy and it can often take several attempts to be successful, so if you have tried previously, please don’t be discouraged from trying again.”

A range of services throughout Northern Ireland that can help to support you on your journey to quit are offered through many community pharmacies, GP practices, HSC Trust premises, community and voluntary organisations and by Cancer Focus NI.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, support services adapted to ensure continued access to PHA-funded Stop Smoking Services while still following the public health guidelines. This included introducing telephone contact and video calls rather than face-to-face support, which remain in place for those who wish to avail of this service.

“These measures will ensure you can still access Stop Smoking Services in a manner which is safe and easy for you,” said Colette.

“Experienced stop smoking staff provide a friendly, supportive service and will help design a stop smoking plan that will work best for you to make your quit attempt as easy as possible.”

Top tips for giving up smoking

Make a date to quit – and stick to it!

Make a plan. Think about what could help you stop smoking, such as using a nicotine-replacement product, and have it ready before the date you plan to stop.

Get support from your local Stop Smoking Service.

Let your family and friends know that you're quitting. Some people find that talking to friends and relatives who have stopped can be helpful.

Keep busy to help take your mind off cigarettes. Try to change your routine, (and plan alternative activities for places you associate with smoking) and avoid the shop where you normally buy cigarettes.

Treat yourself. If you can, use the money you're saving by not smoking to buy yourself something special. Use the calculator tool on www.stopsmokingni.info to see how much you could save by quitting.

For more information on the services available and useful tips to stop smoking, visit the PHA’s www.stopsmokingni.info website.