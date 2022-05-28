Memorable Mondello for Dungannon rider Brown

Dungannon rider Adam Brown had a memorable Mondello.

Despite slipping off in a damp practice, thus leaving him without a qualifying position, and starting from the back of the grid for race one, his lap times in race one put him on pole for race two and three. Brown went on to take a decisive win in race three.

Full race report in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220525tyronecourier