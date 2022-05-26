IFA sanctions Coalisland Athletic for IRA chanting

THE Irish Football Association has fined Coalisland Athletic after a video emerged on social media of members of the team chanting IRA slogans on a team bus.

Coalisland Athletic secured a 4-1 win over Bangor Young Men in the Junior Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Monday 2 May.

Following the win, a brief video clip of their celebrations, circulating on social media, shows around a dozen men dancing on a team bus, with some apparently chanting “Up the Ra”.

