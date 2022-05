HATE crime is on the rise in Mid-Ulster after record numbers of racial, sectarian and homophobic-motivated crime incidents were reported to the PSNI.

A total of 66 racial hate incidents were recorded in Mid-Ulster from April 2021 to March this year compared to 43 for the same time period a year previous - a 23 per cent increase.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story or check out our epaper.