Ulster Bank closing in Clogher

Ulster Bank closing in Clogher

Clogher's Ulster Bank branch which is closing.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com


"THE financial industry is deserting local communities", a Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA has stressed after it was announced that Ulster Bank is set to close its Clogher branch.

Clogher is one of nine branches across the Province that will close as part of the march towards digital banking.

The move comes just weeks after Danske Bank confirmed that it will close its branch in Fivemiletown.

Both will close in September this year leaving the public in the Clogher Valley area without access to a local bank.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220525tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271