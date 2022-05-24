Ulster Bank closing in Clogher



"THE financial industry is deserting local communities", a Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA has stressed after it was announced that Ulster Bank is set to close its Clogher branch.

Clogher is one of nine branches across the Province that will close as part of the march towards digital banking.

The move comes just weeks after Danske Bank confirmed that it will close its branch in Fivemiletown.

Both will close in September this year leaving the public in the Clogher Valley area without access to a local bank.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220525tyronecourier