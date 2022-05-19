Ulster Bank announces Clogher and Maghera branches will close this year

Ulster Bank have announced that it will be closing both its Maghera and Clogher branches this year, along with seven other branches across the country.

The branches will start to close in September through to mid-October.

A spokesperson for Ulster Bank says more customers are moving to online and mobile banking.

He also said all closing branches are within one mile of a free-to-use cash machine.

It follows an announcement from Danske Bank last week that its branches in Lurgan, Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fivemiletown will also close in September.

