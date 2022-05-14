Join the Big Jubilee Lunch as part of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee!

The Eden Project is inviting neighbours and groups across County Tyrone to come together for The Big Jubilee Lunch as part of the official celebrations for HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee!

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be the icing on the cake of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Those who join in, whether they plan tea for three or a full blown street party, will access a range of useful resources and are invited to add their plans to an interactive map. With organisers receiving a special note from Her Majesty to treasure.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to mark history and make memories with the people who live near you, sharing friendships, food and fun, while getting to know each other a little better over the four day bank holiday weekend.

Whether you’re hosting a public event, or a private street party or little garden get-together to celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, you can register your event for free at www.thebigjubileelunch.com to receive an online pack which provides a range of downloadable resources bursting with ideas, inspiration, invitations and even recipes to help get your celebrations started. The highlight of the pack is a copy of a special letter written by HM The Queen to Big Jubilee Lunch organisers for them to treasure.