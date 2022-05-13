Loughgall coffee shop awarded top accolade

SLOAN'S Coffee Shop in Loughgall, are celebrating after winning ‘Café / Bistro of the year’ in the County Armagh Regional category at the annual Food Awards Northern Ireland ceremony.

“We are delighted that we have been selected as the winner of the County Armagh Café/Bistro of the Year category in ‘The Food Awards Northern Ireland 2022’.

It is a great honour for us and we would like to take the opportunity of thanking all of our lovely staff and customers” said Heather McQueen, proprietor, Sloan’s Coffee Shop.

