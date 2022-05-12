Tyrone Fleadh 2022 officially launched in Coalisland!

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas officially launched the 2022 Tyrone Fleadh in The Mill, Coalisland.

In attendance were Committee members, representatives of local voluntary organisations, local elected representatives, the PSNI and Mid-Ulster Council.

Branch Chairperson, Eamonn Campbell welcomed everyone to the event and spoke of the great privilege it was to have Fleadh Tír Eoghain back in Coalisland, especially as this is first one since 2019 and how much Fleadh goers are looking forward to it.



