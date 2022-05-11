Cookstown Steelweld Fabrications acquired by Terex Corporation

COOKSTOWN manufacturer Steelweld Fabrications has been bought by the Terex Corporation.

The US giant, which already has a strong presence in Co Tyrone, said the acquisition will increase its fabrication capabilities in the north for the production of crushing and screening machinery.

Terex said the move is part of a long-term strategy that involves significant investment in its fabrication facility in Ballymoney.

Set up by Dominic Crilly in 1983, the Steelweld operates from a 65,000 sq ft facility in the Ballyreagh Business Park, with a staff of around 110.

It specialises in sub contracts, offering a range of engineering solutions including laser and plasma cutting, folding, fabrication and finishing.

