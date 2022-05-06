Betting shops and bingo halls open on Sunday in Mid-Ulster against all odds!

Against all odds, bookies shops and bingo halls can how open on Sundays for the first time in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.

Sunday opening became operational in Northern Ireland at the weekend and is the first major alteration to betting laws since 1985 and brings Northern Ireland into line with Britain and the Republic.

