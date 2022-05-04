Three arrested in connection with money laundering in Tyrone and Armagh

Three men have been arrested in counties Armagh and Tyrone following a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) operation.

HMRC, supported by the PSNI, attended eight residential properties in Crossmaglen, Bessbrook and Dungannon on 28th April, 2022.

More than £8,000 and €30,000 were seized during searches along with mobile phones, paperwork and a HGV lorry cab.

The three men, aged 33, 32 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of excise fraud and money laundering.

All three were interviewed under caution and have been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.