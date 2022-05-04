ICD wins Best School award

Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) has won the Best Post-Primary School Award at the Families First NI Education Awards 2022.

Representatives from the Board of Governors and staff along with Head Boy, Reece Falloon, attended a formal gala event in Titanic Belfast, where the winner of Best Post-Primary School was announced.

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220504tyronecourier