Green Party suspend sole Mid Ulster candidate

Green Party suspend sole Mid Ulster candidate
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

The Green Party has suspended its Mid Ulster candidate, Stefan Taylor.

As a result, the party has ceased campaigning in the constituency.

"Whilst he will still appear on the ballot paper, his membership of the party has been suspended," a statement read.

"He is no longer endorsed by the Green Party NI."

The party had 18 candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election on Thursday 5 May.

It has refused to comment further on the terms of Mr Taylor's suspension.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271