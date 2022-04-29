Moy Park roadshow makes its first stop in Dungannon

Moy Park is celebrating the hard work and dedication of its employees through a Good Food Roadshow, which made its first stop at the company’s Dungannon site.

Ellen Wright, Brand Marketing Manager, Moy Park explains,

“The Good Food Roadshow will travel to each of Moy Park’s factories in Northern Ireland & England, to recognise and thank our employees for all their work on our branded product lines – and bringing the products to supermarket shelves across UK & Ireland. We are very proud of the Moy Park brand and the quality of the products in the range, and we wanted to show our appreciation through the roadshow activity.

