Election posters torn down in Dungannon and Moy

A NUMBER of election posters have been removed from lamp posts in the Dungannon area. A number of candidates appear to have been targetted, including Cllr Denise Mullen, who said her posters were removed from the Stangmore roundabout area of Dungannon, as well as areas in Moy.

Speaking on the vandalising of her posters, Aontú Deputy Leader & Candidate for Fermanagh South Tyrone, Cllr Denise Mullen, said the posters were torn down to try to censor Aontú’s message and to intimidate her campaign.

Cllr Mullen said, “It is shameful that in this day and age, someone running for political office on a platform of protection of life at all stages, deliverance of economic justice, and achievement of unity is faced with such rank intimidation and acts of cowardice.

“Throughout this campaign, I have faced canvassers for other nationalist political parties, slandering my name on the doors of my community. Now faced with the widespread destruction of my posters. I will not be cowered or censored by these actions, and I will not stop fighting for my community and their best interests – regardless of what party that upsets.

