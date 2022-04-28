Police appealing for witnesses following keyless car theft in Donaghmore

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a vehicle yesterday, Wednesday April 27th, morning from the Ivybank area of Donaghmore.



Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report at around 8.40am that a blue Hyundai Tucson had been stolen from outside the victim’s home. The victim had checked that the car was there at 10pm the previous night so we believe this theft occurred during the early hours of Wednesday.



“We are treating this incident as a keyless car theft. Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage that could feature this vehicle to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 275 27/04/22.”



Detective Sergeant Robinson said this is the sixth such incident of keyless car thefts in the Mid Ulster area since the start of the year and he reiterated vigilance of property, especially those with keyless entry cars.



“Car owners should take the same precautions as they do with their home security, cars are extremely expensive and where possible keep your car in a garage and lock driveway gates.



“Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls. Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”