Lifebuoy was missing from River Liffey stand as rescuers tried to help Dungannon man: inquest

A lifebuoy was missing from its stand when rescuers tried to help a Dungannon man who fell into the River Liffey while on his way home from an evening socialising in Dublin last year, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court was told that Daniel Cullen died after falling into the Liffey at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay shortly before midnight on June 8th, 2021 while he and two other friends were urinating into the river.

Mr Cullen (34), a former civil servant of Oaks Road, Dungannon, had been commuting to Dublin on a regular basis before his death to pursue an acting career.

