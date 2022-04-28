Deaths of three Donaghmore residents rocks village

Deaths of three Donaghmore residents rocks village
THE village of Donaghmore has been rocked by the separate deaths of three highly respected and prominent residents - Ivor Paisley, Eamon Doris and Kiery McCausland.

All retired gentlemen, Mr Paisley and Mr  Doris both passed away on Wednesday 20th April while Mr McCausland passed away on Thursday 21st April.

Their funerals took place on Friday and Saturday last.

Meta Graham, UUP candidate for Mid-Ulster, said the Donaghmore community had been left reeling by the sudden deaths of the three local men.

