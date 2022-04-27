Moy war memorial attacked again

MEMORIAL wreaths have been removed and vandalised from the war memorial in Moy. The attack, which occurred late on 16 April, came just weeks after a vicious attack on the war memorial in Dungannon.

Chairman of Dungannon/Moy Royal British Legion, David Cuddy said, “Late on the 16th April 2022 all the wreaths were removed from Moy war memorial and scattered in Moy Square, with some wreaths damaged beyond repair.

“There were five attacks on the wreaths on the Moy war memorial in 2021, the last being just before Christmas past.

“Names on the war memorial come from both sections of the community who served in the two World Wars. Wreaths are laid as a mark of respect for those who gave their lives in two World Wars, and to those killed in conflicts since.

“It is an utter disgrace that the wreaths should be treated in this fashion. Wreaths are not playthings for those who leave licenced premises late at night. They are not a method to try and raise sectarian tensions within the community. They are a mark of respect and should be treated as such. I appeal and urge those responsible to leave the wreaths undisturbed.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out or epaper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier