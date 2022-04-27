Family of Pomeroy murder victim still seeking justice - almost 30 years on

Monday marked 29 years since Pomeroy man and former UDR soldier, David Martin, was murdered by the IRA.

His killers have never been brought to justice, but his brother, Philip, is refusing to give up hope that those responsible will be held accountable.

Mr Martin, a married father-of-three, died on the morning of April 25, 1993, when a booby trap bomb exploded under his car as he drove along the Flo Road at Kildress, near Cookstown.

Full interview in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier

