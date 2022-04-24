Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 24 April 2022 21:05
Here's the weather forecast for Monday morning from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Local Tesco workers to receive pay increase
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Minors need to hit top form to beat Cavan, stresses Donnelly
Domestic championships at Kirkistown this Saturday
Coach Hughes calls it a day after seven years at Dungannon RFC
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271