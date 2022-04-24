Local Tesco workers to receive pay increase

LOCAL Tesco workers are to get a pay rise, the union Usdaw has announced.

Following negotiations between representatives from retail trade union Usdaw and Tesco, the new pay deal will see a new minimum pay rate of at least £10.10 per hour for Tesco shopworkers in what the union is describing as a "ground-breaking pay deal".

"The deal is another step forward for the union’s New Deal for Workers campaign," a statement added.

