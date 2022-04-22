Jubilee tree planting at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School

Jubilee tree planting at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Mr Robert Scott OBE Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone recently travelled to plant a Davidia Involucrata (Handkerchief) tree at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School Pomeroy to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

