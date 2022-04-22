Dungannon teacher using Miss Northern Ireland platform to support worthy causes

A TEACHER from Dungannon is preparing to take on the 'Mourne Wall Challenge' in aid of Armagh based charity ‘incredABLE’.

Roná Mallon, who works as a special educational needs teacher for both a school in Armagh and a special needs school in Lisburn, told the Courier she was looking forward to the challenge.

Roná said, “In the next few weeks, either 30th April or 2nd May, I'll be taking on the 'Mourne Wall Challenge' to raise money and awareness for incredABLE.

“The challenge is going to be 15 peaks of the Mournes, 30km total to be completed in one day.

“We've already raised nearly £200 and it's only been up a couple of days, so we're making good progress, definitely”.

