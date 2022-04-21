No poultry and egg classes at Balmoral Show this year

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is disappointed to announce that there will be no poultry and eggs classes at this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank taking place from 11th – 14th May 2022. This decision has been taken due to the continued ban on poultry gatherings.

DAERA has confirmed that the risk of incursion of HPAI H5 in wild birds in GB is still very high and a date to lift the ban in Northern Ireland has yet to be agreed.

Show organisers hope to be permitted to host a small display of birds from the same flock during the four days of the Show.