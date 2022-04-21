Dungannon BB hold Inspection and Display for first time in three years

Dungannon BB hold Inspection and Display for first time in three years

Queen’s Badge recipients: Back row (L to R): Keith McAree, Luke Millar, Barry Espie, Richard Wright. Front row (L to R): Andrew Wallace, Ethan Walker, Ethan Carberry, Jack McAree, Reece Falloon. SC221

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Due to the Covid pandemic, the last Annual Inspection and Display of the 1st Dungannon Company of the Boys’ Brigade was held in 2019.
However, in an attempt to try and begin to return to some semblance of normality, the Company Section boys held a Parent’s Evening on Friday 8th April 2022.

Full report and photos in this week's Tyrone Courier or see our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271