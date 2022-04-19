Dungannon cardiac arrest survivor runs first 10km since his collapse

A DUNGANNON man who suffered a cardiac arrest a year ago has taken part in his first fun run since it happened to raise vital funds for British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) heart research.

Frank McNally recently completed a 10km run at the Lurgan Park Fun Run, raising over £1,000 in aid of the heart charity. The 64-year-old is marking a year on since he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home and his wife Maura stepped in to save his life.

