Easter Sunday weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 16 April 2022 22:06
Here's the weather this Easter Sunday from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
IRISH LEAGUE: Town's fate almost sealed as Reds fail to take advantage at the top
New Royal Black HQ opened in Loughgall
Tyrone favourites as they begin defence of title
Coach Hughes calls it a day after seven years at Dungannon RFC
Circuit of Ireland International Rally - Easter Weekend
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Strong turnout for Charles McKenna Cup at Dungannon
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271