Legion calls for meeting with Cllrs after attack on War Memorial in Dungannon

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has condemned an attack on the War Memorial in Dungannon, describing the actions of those who did it as “disgraceful”.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, April 6 by UUP group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy who told the chamber of the “particularly nasty incident”.

He also called on the local authority to organise meetings between the Royal British Legion and elected representatives and council officers in the Dungannon/Moy area.

“The damage to the War Memorial was a particularly nasty incident, it wasn’t just lifting the wreaths off it, they ripped them apart,” said Cllr Cuddy.

