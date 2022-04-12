Speed caused triple deaths

An inquest on Thursday last into the deaths of three people after a road traffic collision at a treacherous bend on the edge of Moy has found one of the victims was driving at excessive speed, when his car spun out of control, crashing into an oncoming vehicle, seriously injuring the front seat passenger who later died.

Presiding coroner Maria Dougan outlined how Patrik Kemenczei (27) and Alaedin Fejzula (23) who both resided at Derrycaw Road, Dungannon died at the scene on 3rd February, 2019 shortly after 1pm.

Brigid McKenna (67) from Emyvale, County Monaghan was the front seat passenger in a Toyota driven by her husband, who were travelling to visit their son in Loughgall.

